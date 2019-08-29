Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Tri Continental (TY) Stake by $484,328; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Raised Its Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 7,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 37,109 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 717,293 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 56,562 shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 9,347 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 32,148 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,776 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kempen Capital Management Nv invested in 3,300 shares. 1.09 million are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 246 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 2.15M shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Telemus Cap Limited Company holds 0.03% or 7,230 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is The Market Even Semi-Form Efficient? The Aercap Conundrum – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings NV: AerCap Holdings NV Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 10,636 shares to 26,502 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Relx Plc by 44,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,561 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.