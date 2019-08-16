Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake in Tri Continental (TY) as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Comerica (CMA) Market Valuation Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 43,723 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 256,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 13,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 269,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 1.89 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “NYSE’s president explains merging tech and humans – Business Insider” on April 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The World’s Top CBD Companies are Announcing Plans for Sizable Growth – Stockhouse” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 282,822 shares. Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 4,654 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 11,434 shares. First Republic Investment Inc has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,283 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 11,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Company owns 561,309 shares for 6.9% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd owns 47,733 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Fmr Limited Co invested in 1 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Com owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 183,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 87,464 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 25,686 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 290,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Comerica’s Latest Corporate Responsibility Report Demonstrates Progress on Environmental and Social Issues – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comerica Bank’s California Index Up Again – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica -2.2% after Q2 EPS misses, NIM slips – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.