Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Stake in Tri Continental (TY) Trimmed by $484,328; Fort Point Capital Partners Increases Holding in Tesla (TSLA)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Is Still Expecting Tesla To Raise About $2 Billion In Capital This Year — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Expects Tesla’s Future Cooperation With Data Requests; 15/05/2018 – Fair Hires Former Tesla Executive Diarmuid O’Connell as Chief Strategy Officer Ahead of National Launch; 01/04/2018 – Tesla Makes Last-Ditch Model 3 Deliveries as Pressures Mount; 14/03/2018 – Volkswagen Steps Up Pressure on Tesla With Battery Buy (Video); 26/03/2018 – Exclusive: Google, Tesla Get Behind Challenge to Arm Chip Design; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Endorsement After Brake Fix; 22/05/2018 – Tesla Soups Up Model 3s As Base-Price Buyers Wait; 11/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 03/05/2018 – Ok this is idiotic. $TSLA

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. It closed at $27.33 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 25,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,054 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 240,417 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 13,746 shares. Pnc Grp holds 10,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,434 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 87,464 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 10,483 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 9,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 6,204 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,211 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 39,737 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 1,700 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CyArk and Iron Mountain Preserve New York’s Historic Stonewall Inn – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Announcements Regarding 89th Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valet Living Acquires Torch Fitness, Bringing Fitness Classes To Multifamily Communities Nationwide – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Intercontinental Exchange’s Trading Revenues – Forbes” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson Controls Stock Fairly Valued? – Forbes” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Tesla (TSLA) Trying to Grow Too Quickly? Former GE Exec Thinks So – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 12, 2019 : MFG, SMFG, AZN, GSK, AMD, MDSO, NOK, TSLA, QQQ, AAT, BYND, TVIX – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SAUC,TSLA,BECN,OC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JMU, TSLA, TTM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of stock. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420 on Friday, February 1. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million worth of stock or 16,780 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,003 shares to 180,277 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,390 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.