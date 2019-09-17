Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position in Tri Continental (TY) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Were Volatile; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 16,801 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 110.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 814,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.59M, up from 739,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 574,995 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference

More important recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Third Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,018 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lpl Fincl Llc invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Css Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,516 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shaker Limited Liability Com reported 8,224 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 100 shares. Da Davidson And Company owns 7,865 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,233 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc accumulated 399,541 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sabra Health Care sees 2019 NFFO at lower end of range – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care: Bombs Away – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT: Free Cash Flow Unlikely To Cover Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 11,000 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Inc (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 49,923 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 114,117 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP invested in 276 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 4.93 million shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 21,957 shares. 13,840 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 53,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. stated it has 461,614 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Creative Planning stated it has 42,524 shares. Lpl Lc owns 45,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Inc Public Llc holds 852,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 31,631 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).