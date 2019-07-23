Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position in Tri Continental (TY) Decreased by $484,328; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.23 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 359,762 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 17,559 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.