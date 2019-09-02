Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position In General American Investors (GAM) Was Has Upped; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 29,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 139,533 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 168,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 257,764 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 47,261 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Numerixs Invest Techs has 4,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Gp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 6,528 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 206,286 shares. 35,852 are owned by Sei Invs. Alliancebernstein LP owns 102,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 352,064 are owned by Ameriprise. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 60,760 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 2,476 shares. Prelude Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 80,949 shares to 374,682 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Limited Co Il reported 0.07% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Old National Financial Bank In reported 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Kistler has invested 0.06% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Limited Com owns 15,510 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 8,818 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 32,255 shares. 51,235 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 2,149 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 6,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 69,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,682 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.01% stake. Mraz Amerine And Assocs accumulated 108,405 shares.