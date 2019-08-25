Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position in General American Investors (GAM) Increased as Market Value Were Volatile; Caprock Group Has Raised General Electric Co (GE) Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 49,463 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 461.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 319,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 388,553 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 69,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 151,332 shares. Raymond James Na owns 6,556 shares. Charter Comm reported 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 4,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership owns 23,661 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd holds 0.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 6,980 shares. Zuckerman Grp Inc Llc reported 0.12% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 37,920 shares. 7,086 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 7,655 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability holds 4,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bulldog Limited Liability Corp reported 290,602 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 711,838 shares. Landscape Management has 0.1% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,085 shares to 58,525 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,485 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 345,444 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls invested in 1.01% or 29,839 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 29.28 million shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.15% or 6.53 million shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,954 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Montecito Bancorp & Tru stated it has 16,228 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Motco has 14,914 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&R Cap Management reported 10,249 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Llc owns 54,361 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 174,806 are held by Virtu Financial Limited Liability. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 34,295 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 840,868 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott.

