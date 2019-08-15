Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Tri Continental (TY) Position as Stock Were Volatile; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Shares Declined While Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased by $1.38 Million Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 31,643 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 4.96 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Inv reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Ser has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Ntwk Lc accumulated 0% or 328 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 39,737 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 100 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 935 shares stake. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 1,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 58,320 shares. 40 are owned by Department Mb Bancshares N A. Bulldog Ltd Company reported 69,686 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru reported 287,538 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

