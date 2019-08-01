Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Position in Tri Continental (TY) as Market Value Were Volatile; Nam Tai Property (NTP) Stock Rose While Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 16,714 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The institutional investor held 5.56M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.81M, down from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Nam Tai Property Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 3,602 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank Trust invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd owns 39,737 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Lc stated it has 0.29% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 3,650 shares. St James Invest Llc owns 11,205 shares. Creative Planning owns 37,322 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 15,566 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 428,975 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Management Inc invested in 13,743 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 0.01% or 8,662 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 8,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Services accumulated 396,331 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 78 shares.

More recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nam Tai Property Is My Top Buy Of 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Why Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2017. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nam Tai Property (NTP) Reports Q2 Loss of $0.09 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.