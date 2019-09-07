Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted Its General American Investors (GAM) Stake; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Upped Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 79,465 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, up from 76,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 70,194 shares traded or 72.40% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,002 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

