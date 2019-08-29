Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted Its General American Investors (GAM) Position by $499,092; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position as Share Value Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 218,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 252,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 118,374 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 9,570 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” and published on July 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associate, California-based fund reported 108,405 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 24 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn stated it has 151,332 shares. First Manhattan invested in 7,086 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 144,722 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 7,621 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 13,098 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 2,149 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 51,235 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,100 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 6,485 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 79,389 shares. Virginia-based Shaker Financial Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.37% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 25,682 shares. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 646,822 shares.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Booz Allen and Hypergiant Industries Form Strategic Relationship to Speed the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Government Contractor Is Betting Big on Electronic Warfare – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 292,000 shares to 662,000 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 47,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).