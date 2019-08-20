Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092; As Republic Services (RSG) Market Value Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Increased by $1.65 Million Its Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 290,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 270,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 824,568 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 34,416 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Republic Services, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.405 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited invested in 4,500 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 2.02 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). General American Incorporated owns 597,895 shares for 4.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gp Pcl accumulated 3,325 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highlander Mngmt Ltd has 21,600 shares. Element Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.44% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 3,302 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 512,945 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 416,355 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 7.11 million shares.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 0.04% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 23,661 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 6,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Overbrook Corporation invested in 0.7% or 97,319 shares. 11,408 were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs Advisors. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 126,200 shares. Epoch Prns invested in 0% or 32,255 shares. Bulldog Ltd accumulated 290,602 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 168,054 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 32,512 shares. Kistler owns 4,599 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 79,389 shares.