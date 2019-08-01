Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $499,092; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Position by $5.39 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 64,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.95M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 11.40M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 45,328 shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,996 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

