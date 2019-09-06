Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increases Position in General American Investors (GAM); Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.12 Million

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 12,976 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 178,095 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, up from 168,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 708,206 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 69,810 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 126,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Kistler stated it has 4,599 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cambridge Advsr owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,561 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 4,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Zuckerman Inv Group Limited Liability stated it has 15,510 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 168,054 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Enterprise Corp has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 4,000 shares.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 71,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 29,209 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 52,939 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has 1.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 83,406 shares. Bragg stated it has 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boltwood Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,137 shares. Moreover, Sky Inv Ltd Liability Com has 3.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 68,617 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 3,444 shares. Td Asset reported 1.96M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 73,517 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Pennsylvania-based Dt Investment Llc has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). King Luther Capital owns 1.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.51 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 9.91M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).