Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increases Position in General American Investors (GAM); As Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased by $311,049 Its Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 2.06M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 28,614 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Tci Wealth accumulated 2,149 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pinnacle reported 11,575 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication Inc reported 41,064 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 7,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Overbrook invested in 97,319 shares or 0.7% of the stock. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 69,810 were accumulated by First Advsrs Lp. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 8,100 shares. Raymond James Na reported 6,556 shares. Creative Planning owns 13,800 shares. Saba Management Limited Partnership owns 445,534 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd accumulated 290,602 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Com reported 40,625 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 6,133 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 302,237 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 14,356 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 2,384 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust Com. 111,920 were reported by Raymond James Na. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,188 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.92% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kwmg Llc invested in 44,822 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bath Savings Trust, Maine-based fund reported 7,720 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian LP has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Llc reported 11,644 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Com Il has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).