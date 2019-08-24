Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased Its Holding in General American Investors (GAM) as Shares Were Volatile; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Has Boosted Its Position by $727,278 as Share Price Declined

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 49,213 shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 16,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 9,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 144,005 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 126,200 shares. Moreover, Old Bank In has 0.04% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 6,102 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 2,158 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 0.09% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 37,920 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment owns 6,485 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 11.08% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 711,838 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 24 shares. 23,870 are held by Rmb Ltd. Park Avenue Securities Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Tci Wealth Advisors has 2,149 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 8,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&R reported 353 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,900 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs Inc. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Armistice Cap Limited Com holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 592,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kepos LP reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.43% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 900 shares. Altfest L J And Com Inc reported 22,570 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mgmt Corp Va reported 3.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). S Muoio & Company Limited Company stated it has 43,000 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has 1.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 31,790 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division owns 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,072 shares.