Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased General American Investors (GAM) Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Bank Of The West Has Increased Its Holding

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 179.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 13,099 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zooming in on NYSE:IRT’s 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 37% – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Pricing of Equity Units – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2,461 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,363 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,808 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.82M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 33,144 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,586 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,305 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,892 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,565 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 401 shares. Leavell Incorporated stated it has 16,791 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Merchants Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).