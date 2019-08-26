Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased By $499,092 Its General American Investors (GAM) Holding; FLIGHT CENTRE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FGETF) Shorts Lowered By 31.67%

FLIGHT CENTRE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FGETF) had a decrease of 31.67% in short interest. FGETF’s SI was 28,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.67% from 42,000 shares previously. It closed at $29.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased General American Investors (GAM) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc acquired 15,124 shares as General American Investors (GAM)'s stock 0.00%. The Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 711,838 shares with $23.71M value, up from 696,714 last quarter. General American Investors now has $868.25M valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 49,463 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Ltd Company holds 23,870 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru LP invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 108,405 are held by Mraz Amerine & Assoc. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 7,516 shares. Epoch Inv Partners accumulated 32,255 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 7,621 shares. 13,800 are owned by Creative Planning. First Republic Management holds 6,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,000 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,980 shares. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).