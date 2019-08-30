Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Holds Stake in General American Investors (GAM); Holder Aldebaran Financial Upped Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 1.29M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.00 million market cap company. It closed at $35.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Group Inc owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 2,158 shares. Virginia-based 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 2.05% or 168,054 shares in its portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Il has 0.07% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 4,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 8,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Advsrs Lp accumulated 69,810 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 144,005 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Shaker Finance Serv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 81,392 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.01% or 11,575 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Landscape Capital Management Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,512 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 32,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advsrs L P, New York-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 254 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.37% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 34,700 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 37,505 shares. Guardian Trust Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Cap Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 296 shares. Federated Pa holds 38,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fin Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 893 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 19,031 shares. Paloma Prns Management owns 82,931 shares. 250 were reported by Ironwood Limited Liability Company. Natixis invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares to 11,785 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,309 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).