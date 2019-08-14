Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Holds Stake in General American Investors (GAM); Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 47,059 shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 43,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 642,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, up from 599,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 402,946 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB) by 55,813 shares to 322,512 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,676 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.