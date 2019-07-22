Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Holding in Tri Continental (TY) Cut by $484,328; As Getty Rlty New (GTY) Share Price Declined, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.11 Million

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 36,610 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 34,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,626 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 233,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 102,766 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares to 657,390 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.86 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 49,877 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 112,973 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 66,537 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 198,626 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 275,898 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). First Manhattan reported 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP invested in 0.06% or 169,060 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 37,322 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 25,686 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 240,417 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 1 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 14,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 823 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 77,513 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 289,591 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 8,662 shares stake. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,054 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 86,359 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust Comm accumulated 1.22% or 287,538 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld accumulated 3,650 shares.