Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Upped Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $934,945

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 41,781 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.36 million shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Prtnrs LP owns 26,540 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc invested in 1.47% or 349,256 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,425 shares. Veritable LP has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 10,568 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Edgestream Prtn LP has 221,813 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability owns 45,577 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Holdg Company owns 6,510 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd owns 40,050 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 88 shares stake. 1,365 were accumulated by North Star Management Corp. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.