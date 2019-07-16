Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Tri Continental (TY) Stake by $484,328; Market Value Rose; Donald Smith & Company Holding in Photronics (PLAB) Cut by $11.33 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23M, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 163,785 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 32,828 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 14,394 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 222,371 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,663 shares. Sei Invs Co has 64,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Piedmont reported 0.01% stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0% or 538,758 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 22,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 25,100 shares. Indexiq Advsr holds 0.05% or 167,468 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And LP has 2,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $86,664 activity. TYSON MITCHELL G had sold 1,900 shares worth $19,992 on Monday, January 28. The insider Burr Richelle E sold 1,500 shares worth $16,170. 1,000 shares were bought by JORDAN JOHN P, worth $9,250.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 20.90 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 2,211 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Amer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.27% or 13,743 shares. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 24,769 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Llc invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,031 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Company accumulated 1.22% or 287,538 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 738 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,395 shares. 935 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Archford Strategies Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 8,845 were reported by M&T Fincl Bank. Cohen & Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 26,892 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

