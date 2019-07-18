Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tri Continental (TY) as Share Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Barton Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 14,947 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.85% or $39.34 during the last trading session, reaching $323.1. About 22.81 million shares traded or 290.08% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 11,679 shares to 304,329 shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Netflix Does — and Doesn’t — Do With Your Data – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix De-Fanged: Growth Story At Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 855 shares. 623 are owned by Lenox Wealth. Boys Arnold & Communication owns 1,321 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Mngmt Co has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 4,050 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 83,835 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hwg LP accumulated 3.24% or 9,116 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 454,146 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tybourne Capital Management (Hk) Ltd reported 363,644 shares. Arrow Fin Corporation holds 25,101 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Qci Asset Management New York has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stratos Wealth owns 11,714 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Parametric Associates Llc accumulated 58,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 183,685 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 428,975 shares. 282,822 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Morgan Stanley invested in 240,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 289,591 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 11,434 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Fincl Ser owns 396,331 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,054 shares.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Midstream declares $0.3025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How This 24-Year-Old Former NYSE Equity Trader Made History – Forbes” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Valet Living Acquires Torch Fitness, Bringing Fitness Classes To Multifamily Communities Nationwide – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.