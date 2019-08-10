Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Raised General American Investors (GAM) Position by $499,092; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) as Market Value Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 18,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 238,789 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 257,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 625,866 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 32,176 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 0.09% or 23,661 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.56% or 79,389 shares in its portfolio. 7,516 were reported by Jacobs And Ca. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 4,041 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.06% or 51,235 shares in its portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 11.08% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 7,621 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 8,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 7,655 shares stake. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 353 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Gp Llc holds 0.12% or 15,510 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company has 7,086 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) by 39,928 shares to 73,613 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 734,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).