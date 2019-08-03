Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Tri Continental (TY) Stake as Market Value Were Volatile; Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Suncor Energy (SU) Holding by $601,888 as Market Value Declined

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 178,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 159,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53M shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 61,472 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Bostonglobe.com which released: “Brokers say new US stock market will take on NYSE, Nasdaq – The Boston Globe” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 289,591 shares. 7,946 were accumulated by Citigroup. Hudock Cap Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,507 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 519 shares. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10,318 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,566 shares. Creative Planning holds 37,322 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust reported 287,538 shares. Brown Advisory holds 86,114 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 22,735 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bulldog Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Tru Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.