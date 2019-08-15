Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328; Goelzer Investment Management Increases Holding in Walmart (WMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 5,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 69,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 63,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 12.84M shares traded or 119.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.69B; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 31,534 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,031 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 37,322 are owned by Creative Planning. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 24,769 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Regions Corporation reported 4,654 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 240,417 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru owns 287,538 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 7,946 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,162 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James reported 0.04% stake. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 183,685 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares to 39,865 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,424 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

