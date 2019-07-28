Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328 as Market Value Rose; Lrad (LRAD) Holder Northrock Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $312,162

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 31,046 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 56,599 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 33.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,614 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $43.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

