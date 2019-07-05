Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Increased Its General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $499,092; As Immunomedics (IMMU) Share Price Rose, Holder Dafna Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.47 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 729,992 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 16,087 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 742,020 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 484,850 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 1,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 424,208 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.41 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5,999 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.11% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 145,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 532 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsrs owns 49,988 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,901 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 14,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.