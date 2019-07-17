Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328 as Stock Rose; Hollencrest Securities Lowered Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 13,475 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 3.39 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,395 shares. Bulldog Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,686 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning holds 0% or 37,322 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,434 shares. St James Inv Ltd owns 11,205 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 40 shares. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 935 shares. 1607 Cap Limited Liability invested 0.29% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co invested in 39,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 8,662 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 2,211 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter has 8,231 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 62,091 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Evergreen Cap Management Lc has 9,762 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 987,676 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 14,055 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt holds 0.46% or 8,811 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.73 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtnrs accumulated 3.86% or 711,660 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Llc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cwm Ltd Co reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Halsey Associate Ct has 2.84% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Apriem Advsrs invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Varma Vivek C sold $3.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 50,000 shares. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million on Tuesday, January 29.