Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Tri Continental (TY) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Suntrust Banks Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreased by $705,222 as Share Price Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 16,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,516 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 417,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 8.17M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 MET COAL PRICE FORECAST 41% TO $209; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of harassment: CNN; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley earnings: $1.45 a share, vs. $1.25 EPS expected; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 15.36 million are held by Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company has 12,106 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.11% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 225,700 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 11,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 25.89 million shares in its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 89,435 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd. 918,361 were reported by Korea Invest. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 263,749 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. 307,886 are owned by Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk). Bb&T Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 315,285 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 0.08% or 7,234 shares. Loews owns 5,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,680 shares to 80,914 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 9,093 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,845 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability has 77,513 shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 22,735 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 15,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Raymond James Service has 0.04% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 396,331 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 79,652 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 2,031 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 282,822 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 39,737 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.