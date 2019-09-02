Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Tri Continental (TY) Stake as Share Value Were Volatile; Fj Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) as Stock Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 37,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 439,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 402,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 2,246 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 15/03/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL – UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 50,525 shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.05% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service invested in 0.04% or 396,331 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 37,322 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 823 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 183,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth reported 22,735 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc accumulated 0.04% or 3,650 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru holds 1.22% or 287,538 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,700 shares. 1 are held by Fmr Lc. Regions Fincl holds 4,654 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,033 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $68,757 was made by Griesemer John F on Wednesday, May 29. 500 shares were bought by Peters Carter M, worth $11,780.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1,246 shares. Us Bank De reported 89 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 143,487 shares. Zpr Invest Management has 0.78% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). National Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,249 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fj Mgmt Lc holds 1.02% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) or 439,959 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 20,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 12,873 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Ejf Cap Lc accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 316 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 20,336 shares to 561,664 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,630 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

