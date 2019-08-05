Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Peconic Partners Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Has Increased by $4.53 Million as Stock Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $214.51. About 138,850 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 6,985 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,451 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.7% or 139,651 shares. Natl Asset reported 0.1% stake. Yhb Advsrs invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Ww Mkts owns 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 58,415 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,445 shares. 20 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory. Griffin Asset Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 9,054 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 14.95% or 7.19M shares in its portfolio. Motco accumulated 2,398 shares. Honeywell reported 11,135 shares. 4.54 million were accumulated by Ameriprise. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.09% or 105,468 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

