Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Its Tri Continental (TY) Holding by $484,328; Signia Capital Management Decreased Holding in Kirklands (KIRK) as Share Value Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 425,753 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Sales Up 3%-5%; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S 4Q EPS 79C, EST. 82C; 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 56,611 shares traded or 22.69% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 15,566 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 240,417 shares. Cornerstone owns 823 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 75,000 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability has 1 shares. 561,309 were reported by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management. 1607 Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Na owns 10,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Invests invested in 78 shares. First Republic Investment Inc stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 79,652 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. The insider Woodward Steven C bought 42,918 shares worth $101,218.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 EPS, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

