Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Tri Continental (TY) Position as Valuation Rose; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Stake In British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Was Raised

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 27,752 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 2.27 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Thoughts On 3 Recent Factors Impacting British American’s Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “British American Tobacco: Bottom Is Close – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “British American Tobacco: Unjustified Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “British American Tobacco And The Possibility Of A No-Deal Brexit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 7,946 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 86,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Management holds 0.27% or 13,743 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,686 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 86,359 shares. 14,180 are held by Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 183,685 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 75,000 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 79,652 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth has 22,735 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 400 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 78 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.