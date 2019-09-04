Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Its Tri Continental (TY) Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Comcast Ce (CMCSA) Shareholder Hexavest Has Boosted Its Holding by $21.54 Million

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Ce (CMCSA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 552,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.06M, up from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 90,542 shares traded or 92.84% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 400 shares. Brown Advisory holds 86,114 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Group has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 823 shares stake. 100 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 78 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 738 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,700 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 8,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Morgan Stanley stated it has 240,417 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 15,566 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc accumulated 77,513 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 25,998 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Piedmont Advsr holds 0.65% or 398,424 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Essex Finance Ser Inc has 0.37% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grassi Inv Management accumulated 155,600 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Natl Bank reported 583,079 shares stake. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 496,733 shares. 6.47M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.76 million shares. Sns Finance Grp Lc holds 11,712 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 972,686 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc accumulated 1.39 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).