Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Tri Continental (TY) Position By $484,328; Muniyield California Insured Fund (MCA)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.28, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 18 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 19 sold and reduced stock positions in Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.74 million shares, down from 6.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased Tri Continental Corp (TY) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as Tri Continental Corp (TY)’s stock 0.00%. The Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 561,309 shares with $14.76M value, down from 579,937 last quarter. Tri Continental Corp now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,706 shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $500.26 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 72.24 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 80,134 shares traded or 31.97% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 136,771 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 747,326 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.76% invested in the company for 63,599 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 488,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 7,946 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 561,309 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 25,686 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,662 shares. Brown Advisory owns 86,114 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 2,211 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated New York holds 3,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 86,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% or 11,395 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,700 shares. Parametric Port Associates holds 0% or 58,320 shares in its portfolio.