Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328 as Valuation Were Volatile; Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $9.61 Billion

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 20,502 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1859.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 115.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 122.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 billion, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 6.26 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

