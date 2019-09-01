Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328; As Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Valuation Declined, Citigroup Trimmed by $3.36 Million Its Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 50,525 shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, down from 364,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 381,796 shares to 398,312 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 51,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.