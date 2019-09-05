Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328; Sound Shore Management Increased Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 394,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.12M, up from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 6.86 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 18,797 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 4,654 shares. Citigroup accumulated 7,946 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 11,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,468 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank And Company has 1.22% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 287,538 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% or 58,320 shares in its portfolio. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.81% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.05% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 6,204 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Trust Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 87,464 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 935 shares. Ancora Limited invested in 47,733 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,700 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 166,486 shares to 4.47M shares, valued at $120.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 973,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).