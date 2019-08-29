Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 55,018 shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 5,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 246,463 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06M, up from 240,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 4.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 0.01% or 9,093 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 26,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). American Asset reported 13,743 shares stake. Cwm Limited Company has 935 shares. Brown Advisory reported 86,114 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 100 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 13,746 shares. Creative Planning owns 37,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,434 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 519 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com invested in 25,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 428,975 shares.

