Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Holding in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328; Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.97 Million

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 61,472 shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.44M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel holds 79,652 shares. Creative Planning has 37,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Gp invested in 10,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset holds 428,975 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 47,733 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 24,769 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1,700 shares. 2,031 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). St James Investment Com has invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 289,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 823 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 13,743 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 288.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Federated Pa owns 0.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.24 million shares. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,920 shares. Franklin Resource holds 3.63M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 10,344 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Glaxis Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,420 shares or 6.16% of the stock. Css Limited Co Il invested in 3,139 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 535 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,591 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 8,240 shares. Duncker Streett And Co invested in 300 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).