Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in General American Investors (GAM); As Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose, Fiduciary Management Upped Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.23M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70 million, up from 11.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.21M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 16,910 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kistler has 0.06% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,689 shares. First Republic Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 6,485 shares. Cornerstone owns 51,235 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 69,810 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 1.05M shares. Jacobs Ca reported 0.04% stake. Citigroup accumulated 13,098 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 0.03% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 560,862 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated holds 108,405 shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 646,822 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability Com owns 290,602 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,655 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Zuckerman Gp Ltd Com holds 15,510 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 356,567 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wagner Bowman Management has 0.24% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dean Inv Assoc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Utah Retirement stated it has 55,402 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 12,200 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2,712 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 169,100 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 462,178 shares. Hartford Inv Com has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 177,516 shares. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 409,600 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 99,740 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 60,838 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highland Ltd Partnership owns 60,000 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 71,997 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $535.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) by 2,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,433 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd..