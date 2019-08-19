Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted Position in General American Investors (GAM) by $499,092 as Market Value Were Volatile; Holder Peconic Partners Has Increased Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 9,990 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 749,488 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Inc holds 108,405 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Shaker Services Limited Liability Com holds 1.37% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 81,392 shares. Raymond James Finance Services reported 11,408 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 144,005 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 7,086 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 8,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & holds 41,064 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 728 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.03% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 2,149 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Kistler has 0.06% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Epoch Investment Partners reported 32,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 151,332 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quanta Services Inc (PWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.