Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $499,092; Market Valuation Were Volatile; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Kennedy (KW) Holding by $850,521; Market Valuation Declined

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 29,690 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 80,912 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. Shares for $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 14,055 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.04% or 29,843 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Campbell & Adviser Llc holds 0.1% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 9,416 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 34,081 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc owns 18.96 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 151,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Skylands Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 4,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 101 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 16,728 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc owns 4,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

