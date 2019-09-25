Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

Both Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 11 0.20 N/A -7.44 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 10 0.04 N/A -62.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Its rival Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.2 respectively. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares and 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares. 1% are Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Blue Apron Holdings Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.