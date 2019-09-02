Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 12 0.16 N/A -7.44 0.00 Etsy Inc. 64 9.34 N/A 0.77 86.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Etsy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Etsy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Etsy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Etsy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Etsy Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 165.49% for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Meanwhile, Etsy Inc.’s consensus price target is $73.43, while its potential upside is 39.10%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Etsy Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.17% of Etsy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Etsy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61% Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has -42.61% weaker performance while Etsy Inc. has 40.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.