Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) Reaches $9.33 After 9.00% Down Move; Fort LP Has Raised By $504,780 Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake

Fort Lp increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 41.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 3,580 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Fort Lp holds 12,301 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 8,721 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 747,344 shares traded or 42.66% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04

The stock of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 396,673 shares traded. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has declined 69.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.15% the S&P500. Some Historical APRN News: 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 26/03/2018 – HelloFresh is now bigger than Blue Apron in the U.S; 04/05/2018 – Belly Battle: Shake Shack, Weight Watchers, Blue Apron Go to War; 26/03/2018 – BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC – CO & AIRBNB ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP TITLED ” BEST HOME COOKING FROM AROUND WORLD”; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron to Sell Meal Kits in Stores to Buttress Sagging Deliveries; 03/04/2018 – FACTBOX-As Spotify begins trading, a mixed bag for recent tech IPOs; 03/05/2018 – BLUE APRON SEES 2018 NET INCOME LOSS $126M TO LOSS $131M; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron Presenting at Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Blue Apron Launches “Unboxed”: Celebrating Home Cooking with a Series of National Pop-Up Events; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington PrimThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $122.22M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $8.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:APRN worth $11.00 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Com has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2,301 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,746 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 418,768 shares. Fort Lp reported 12,301 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.3% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 4,681 were accumulated by Massachusetts Services Ma. 51,413 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 406,242 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp holds 12,405 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 980,719 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 283,811 shares. 4,052 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Management. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 1,480 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt invested in 0.88% or 138,433 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Fort Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 5,864 shares to 5,836 valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 49,365 shares and now owns 9,097 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Karolinska University Hospital Solna Delivers HDR Brachytherapy Cancer Treatments with Varian Bravos Afterloader System – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. 699 shares were sold by KENNEDY KOLLEEN T, worth $91,886 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-1.08 EPS, up 57.65% or $1.47 from last year’s $-2.55 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “APRN Call Options Pop on Beyond Meat Buzz – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blue Apron’s Latest News Is Meaningless – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Beyond Meat Earnings Preview: BYND Stock Expectations for Q2 – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Learn By Doing – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Beyond Meat Stock Too Exuberant Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The company has market cap of $122.22 million. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name.