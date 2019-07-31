Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) EPS Estimated At $-1.08; Codorus Valley Bancorp Has 1.47 Sentiment

Analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to report $-1.08 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $1.47 EPS change or 57.65% from last quarter’s $-2.55 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 140.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,123 shares traded. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has declined 69.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.15% the S&P500. Some Historical APRN News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron is a lesson to meal kit companies that its time to head to the grocery store; 23/05/2018 – Blue Apron Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BLUE APRON 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 14/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Feature Short-Term Experiential Retail Location in NY City; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron Aims to Sell Meal Kits in Stores, Single Boxes Online; 02/04/2018 – “Blue Apron’s success will rely heavily on converting consumers to new ways of sourcing food at home,” Technomic’s Erik Thoresen, told CNBC Thursday; 10/05/2018 – BLUE APRON PARTNERING WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN ON RECIPES, MENUS; 26/03/2018 – BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC – UNDER DEAL, RECIPES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON CO’S 2-PERSON AND FAMILY PLAN OFFERINGS BEGINNING APRIL 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron’s loss narrows in first quarter

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 25 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 17 reduced and sold holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.90 million shares, down from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 10,455 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has declined 21.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company has market cap of $222.90 million. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Endicott Management Co holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. for 255,815 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 634,155 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.85% invested in the company for 56,385 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 226,115 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The company has market cap of $114.49 million. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name.

