Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) Comparison side by side

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 15 0.15 N/A -0.50 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 3 0.11 N/A 0.13 16.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.2% -24.1% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Its rival Office Depot Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Office Depot Inc.’s average price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 73.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.6% and 95.7% respectively. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -17.55% -26.92% -51.9% -38.21% -69.72% -25.49% Office Depot Inc. -2.71% -13.65% -36.2% -33.85% -11.52% -16.67%

For the past year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Office Depot Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Office Depot Inc. beats Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.